Interfax-Ukraine
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10:39 27.05.2026

Russia currently incapable of offensive against NATO but allies must be prepared - Sikorski

2 min read
Russia currently incapable of offensive against NATO but allies must be prepared - Sikorski
Photo: PAP

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski believes Russia is currently not ready to attack NATO.

"Russia is a threat to us and we must take it seriously. Today Russia is not capable of a major offensive against NATO, and if it were preparing for one, we would see it — we have satellite intelligence. We saw the concentration of one hundred thousand soldiers around Ukraine that had been building for months," Sikorski said, as quoted by the Polish foreign ministry press service on X.

He added that it is now clear that Putin’s intentions are worse than Western Europe had expected, so no one will underestimate this.

"Russia is capable of sabotage or provocations that fall short of a full-scale invasion. NATO must also be prepared for such actions," the minister said.

Sikorski also noted that Putin fundamentally misunderstands the psychology of democracy.

"He thinks that when we argue and debate, we are divided and weak. But he does not see that when we recognize that someone is lying or poses a threat, we are capable of acting together and consistently. In five years we have already adopted 20 packages of sanctions, allocated tens of billions of euros more in support of Ukraine, provided weapons and returned to strengthening our own defense capabilities. All of this makes Russia weaker, not stronger, compared to us," he said.

Tags: #nato #sikorski_radoslaw

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