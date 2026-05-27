UOC (MP) priest detained in Odesa on suspicion of guiding Russian missiles - SBU

Photo: SBU

Security Service of Ukraine counterintelligence detained a priest of a local UOC (MP) parish in Odesa who was recruited by Russian military intelligence (GRU) and adjusted a double strike on Odesa in March 2024.

"At his coordinates, the Russians attacked a recreational area of the port city with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The first struck residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure in the regional center where, in the spotter’s assessment, military personnel could be present. The second strike hit the same location when emergency services arrived on the scene," the statement said on Telegram.

After the strike, the agent reported on the results of the Russian air attack and went to ground to avoid exposure.

The investigation established that the cleric came to the attention of the Russians after posting pro-Kremlin comments in Telegram channels. After being recruited, the priest, without removing his cassock, walked around the city marking potential targets on Google Maps. He transmitted the collected information to a chatbot administered by a traitor - Serhiy Lebedev (alias "Lokhmatyi"), who is hiding in Donetsk and works for Russian military intelligence.

It was also established that the agent transmitted to the enemy the coordinates of Ukrainian armed forces air defense assets that were protecting the airspace of the Odesa region during Russian missile attacks.

In addition, the cleric leaked information to the occupants about a power substation near Odesa, including details of its protection system, and after an enemy strike on the energy facility informed Russian military intelligence of the results of the strike.

SBU officers established the priest’s involvement in adjusting the shelling of Odesa and detained him at his place of residence. During searches, a smartphone he used to collect intelligence and communicate with Russian GRU was seized.

Investigators served him with a suspicion notice under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is held in custody with no right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported, Russia carried out missile strikes on Odesa on the afternoon of March 15, 2024. The strikes, delivered at half-hour intervals, killed 21 people and wounded another 74 of varying degrees of severity.