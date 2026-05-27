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09:43 27.05.2026

Ukraine marks Special Operations Forces Day, Zelenskyy congratulates troops

1 min read
Ukraine marks Special Operations Forces Day, Zelenskyy congratulates troops
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the warriors of the Special Operations Forces on their professional holiday.

"The Special Operations Forces are one of the most effective components of our defense. Precise operations and always important results for the state. The warriors prove their strength, resilience and professionalism in the fight for Ukraine every day," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

The president stressed that Ukraine "holds on thanks to those who fought and are fighting for our state as if for themselves, who risk their own lives for the safety of others, who carry out vitally important work in the most dangerous conditions. We thank every SOF warrior for courage, dedication and the defense of Ukraine."

"Congratulations on your professional day, warriors!" the Ukrainian president wrote.

Zelenskyy’s post is accompanied by a series of photos of SOF warriors at work: the 8th Special Purpose Regiment of the SOF named after Prince Izyaslav Mstyslavych, the 3rd Separate Special Forces Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave, the 73rd Naval SOF Center of Ukraine, the 1st unit of the Separate SOF Communications Regiment, the 144th Special Operations Forces Center, and the 6th SOF Regiment "Ranger."

Tags: #special_operations_forces

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