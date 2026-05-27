Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:16 27.05.2026

Russia launches massive drone attack on Chernihiv and region, destruction and casualties reported

1 min read
Russia launches massive drone attack on Chernihiv and region, destruction and casualties reported
Photo: National Police

The Russian army launched a massive strike on Chernihiv and the Chernihiv region overnight and throughout the day, damaging a warehouse, special equipment, cars and trucks, Regional Military Administration head Viacheslav Chaus said.

"Overnight the enemy launched a massive drone strike on Chernihiv and neighboring communities. Many explosions. Hits at various locations. There is destruction," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Chaus, the enemy targeted summer houses in the Novobilous and Kulykivka communities, as well as a woodworking enterprise, a logistics company and critical infrastructure in Chernihiv. A warehouse, special equipment, cars and a truck were damaged.

In addition, on Tuesday afternoon the enemy attacked Snovsk with Geran drones. One of the strikes hit a cemetery - two people were wounded. Transport infrastructure also came under attack.

Russian forces shelled the Chernihiv region 28 times over the past day.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #drone_attack

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