SBU detains Russian female agent who guided missiles at defense forces locations in Donetsk region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained an FSB agent who was adjusting Russian strikes on Kramatorsk and Malotaranivka, the agency's press center said.

The detainee turned out to be a shop assistant recruited by the Russians.

According to the investigation, the woman covertly elicited information from customers about the locations of defense forces in frontline settlements of the Donetsk region. She also attempted to verify the obtained data with her son, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

SBU officers uncovered the Russians' plans and detained the agent in advance.

At the same time, defense forces locations in the FSB's reconnaissance activity zone were secured.

During a search, a smartphone with an anonymous chat in a messaging app was seized from the suspect, through which she coordinated her actions with a Russian intelligence officer.

It was established that the woman came to his attention in one of the Telegram channels where she voiced support for the Kremlin regime.

The Russian officer subsequently recruited her under the guise of a close relationship and even promised to visit her if the region were captured.

SBU investigators served the detainee with a suspicion notice under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.