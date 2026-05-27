Three civilians wounded in enemy drone attacks in Kherson region

Russian occupants attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Dniprovsky district at around 6:20 on Wednesday morning, the Kherson Regional Military Administration press service said.

A 65-year-old man sustained a blast injury, traumatic brain injury, acoustic barotrauma, traumatic amputation of the left lower leg and shrapnel wound to the right leg.

The man was taken to hospital in serious condition. Doctors are providing him with all necessary care.

In addition, two civilians were wounded in a drone attack in Komyshany, the RMA said. A 53-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were wounded.

The victims sustained blast injuries, acoustic barotrauma, shrapnel wounds and chest contusion.

They are receiving necessary medical assistance.