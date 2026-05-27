Russian army attacks two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, six wounded

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian forces shelled two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, leaving six people wounded, Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"Six people were wounded. The enemy attacked two districts of the region nearly 20 times with UAVs, artillery and aerial bombs," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in the Nikopol district - Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka and Marhanets communities came under attack. A fire broke out. Vehicles were damaged. Three people were wounded. A 58-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 17-year-old boy and a 62-year-old man will receive outpatient treatment.

In the Synelnykove district, the Pokrovske and Vasylivka communities came under attack. A private house and a summer kitchen were damaged. A 47-year-old woman was hospitalized in moderate condition. A 66-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man received assistance on the spot.