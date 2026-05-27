Two wounded in Russian shelling of Sumy region - police

Photo: https://t.me/UA_National_Police

Russian forces shelled settlements in the Sumy region, leaving two people wounded, the National Police of Ukraine press service said.

"Over the past day, Russian forces shelled 20 settlements in the region. Investigation and operations groups and police explosive technicians worked at the scenes," the statement said.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, a police officer and a 55-year-old woman were wounded in an enemy drone strike.

In the Hlukhiv community, a private house, outbuildings and a cafe were damaged.

In the Sumy community, residential buildings, an administrative building, a tire repair shop and vehicles were damaged and a forest fire broke out.