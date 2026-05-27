Occupants lose 1,000 troops and 274 vehicles and special equipment in one day - General Staff

Defense forces eliminated 1,000 occupants, one tank, 39 artillery systems, three armored vehicles, 1,307 UAVs, and 274 vehicles and special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.05.26 are approximately: personnel - around 1,358,950 (+1,000), tanks - 11,955 (+1), combat armored vehicles - 24,618 (+3), artillery systems - 42,790 (+39), MLRS - 1,805 (+1), air defense systems 1,397 (+0), aircraft - 436 (+0), helicopters - 353 (+0), ground robotic systems - 1,485 (+10), operational-tactical UAVs - 313,342 (+1,307), cruise missiles - 4,687 (+0), vessels/boats - 33 (+0), submarines - 2 (+0), vehicles and fuel trucks - 99,645 (+271), special equipment - 4,224 (+3)," the statement said.

Data are being updated.