Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:45 27.05.2026

Ukrainian air defense shoots down 150 of 163 UAVs, 8 strike UAVs hit 7 locations

1 min read
Ukrainian air defense shoots down 150 of 163 UAVs, 8 strike UAVs hit 7 locations

Ukrainian defense forces neutralized 150 of 163 UAVs overnight into Wednesday, with 8 strike UAVs hitting 7 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 150 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other type UAVs in the north, south and east of the country," the statement said.

In total, overnight into May 27 (from 18:00 on May 26), the enemy attacked with 163 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Gerbera and Italmas types and Parodia-type decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo and Shatalovo in Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's defense forces.

Eight strike UAVs hit 7 locations, and downed UAV debris fell on 4 locations.

Several enemy UAVs remain in airspace, the command added.

Tags: #targets #ukrainian_defense_forces

MORE ABOUT

17:09 02.05.2026
Defense Forces hit Russian Iskander tactical group, Podlyot radar – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces hit Russian Iskander tactical group, Podlyot radar – AFU General Staff

11:21 02.05.2026
Unmanned Systems Forces hit 1,717 enemy targets over day

Unmanned Systems Forces hit 1,717 enemy targets over day

12:05 18.04.2026
Unmanned Systems Forces hit 1,483 enemy targets in 24 hours

Unmanned Systems Forces hit 1,483 enemy targets in 24 hours

21:10 09.04.2026
Defense Forces hit Russian oil pumping station, Tor air defense system – General Staff

Defense Forces hit Russian oil pumping station, Tor air defense system – General Staff

13:46 14.03.2026
Ukrainian air defense shoot down 460 of 498 Russian air targets; hits by 6 missiles and 28 attack UAVs recorded at 11 locations

Ukrainian air defense shoot down 460 of 498 Russian air targets; hits by 6 missiles and 28 attack UAVs recorded at 11 locations

11:24 20.02.2026
Among targets of Russian contract killings was rep for strategic communications of GUR, Yusov – prosecutor general

Among targets of Russian contract killings was rep for strategic communications of GUR, Yusov – prosecutor general

08:48 11.02.2026
Ukraine shoots down 112 of 129 enemy UAVs, recorded hits at 8 locations

Ukraine shoots down 112 of 129 enemy UAVs, recorded hits at 8 locations

12:11 06.12.2025
Energy the main target of Russia's strikes last night – Zelenskyy

Energy the main target of Russia's strikes last night – Zelenskyy

10:33 05.12.2025
Unmanned Systems Force hit 1,234 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Unmanned Systems Force hit 1,234 enemy targets in past 24 hours

09:09 24.11.2025
USF hits 943 enemy targets in day

USF hits 943 enemy targets in day

HOT NEWS

Brovdi outlines response plans if Belarus enters war on Russia's side: First 500 targets already marked

Umerov discusses negotiation process, Drone Deal in Berlin – spokesperson

Ukraine offers EU work on various truce formats with Russia, not just airports – Sybiha

Unrealistic to reach end of Russia's aggression without USA – Sybiha

Sybiha calls Lavrov's threats to attack Kyiv 'brazen provocation' confirming interest in continuing war

LATEST

Energy brigade attacked in Kharkiv region, 2 workers wounded - Energy Ministry

Russia currently incapable of offensive against NATO but allies must be prepared - Sikorski

UOC (MP) priest detained in Odesa on suspicion of guiding Russian missiles - SBU

Ukraine marks Special Operations Forces Day, Zelenskyy congratulates troops

Russia launches massive drone attack on Chernihiv and region, destruction and casualties reported

SBU detains Russian female agent who guided missiles at defense forces locations in Donetsk region

Three civilians wounded in enemy drone attacks in Kherson region

Russian army attacks two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, six wounded

Two wounded in Russian shelling of Sumy region - police

Occupants lose 1,000 troops and 274 vehicles and special equipment in one day - General Staff

AD
AD