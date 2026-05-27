Ukrainian air defense shoots down 150 of 163 UAVs, 8 strike UAVs hit 7 locations

Ukrainian defense forces neutralized 150 of 163 UAVs overnight into Wednesday, with 8 strike UAVs hitting 7 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 150 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other type UAVs in the north, south and east of the country," the statement said.

In total, overnight into May 27 (from 18:00 on May 26), the enemy attacked with 163 strike UAVs of the Shahed (including jet-powered), Gerbera and Italmas types and Parodia-type decoy drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo and Shatalovo in Russia.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's defense forces.

Eight strike UAVs hit 7 locations, and downed UAV debris fell on 4 locations.

Several enemy UAVs remain in airspace, the command added.