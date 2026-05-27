Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:39 27.05.2026

232 combat engagements recorded over the day, most on Pokrovsk and Huliapole fronts - General Staff

3 min read
232 combat engagements recorded over the day, most on Pokrovsk and Huliapole fronts - General Staff

Russian forces attacked Ukrainian defense forces positions 232 times since the start of the day, with the enemy most active on the Pokrovsk and Huliapole fronts, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"In total, 232 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day. The enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, carried out 53 air strikes and dropped 186 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 4,583 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,864 shellings of populated areas and positions of our troops," the statement said.

Seven engagements took place on the northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk fronts. The enemy carried out one air strike, dropped four guided aerial bombs and conducted 71 shellings of populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions, two of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

On the southern Slobozhanshchyna front, the enemy attacked Ukrainian unit positions nine times in the areas of Starytsia, Vilcha, Hraniv, Ternova, Lyman and Kolodyzne. Two engagements are ongoing.

On the Kupyansk front, the enemy attacked defense forces positions three times toward Kurlivka, Borova and Novoplatonivka. Two engagements are ongoing.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled ten enemy attempts to advance toward Lyman, Drobysheve, Dibrova and in the Yampil area.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attack in the Tykhonivka area.

Defense forces repelled 20 enemy assaults on the Kostiantynivka front near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar and toward Mykolaipillia, Vilne and Kucheriv Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, the enemy carried out 34 attacks. Occupants attempted to advance in the areas of Nykanopivka, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Novooleandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Udachne and toward Shevchenko, Bilytske, Serhiivka and Novopavlivka. Four engagements are still ongoing.

"According to preliminary estimates, 25 occupants were eliminated and eight wounded on this front today; three enemy vehicles and two units of special equipment, one electronic warfare system were destroyed, 12 vehicles, one unit of special equipment, three artillery pieces and six enemy personnel shelters were damaged. 162 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed," the statement said.

On the Oleksandrivka front, Ukrainian defenders stopped one enemy attack in the Novokhatske area.

On the Huliapole front, 27 enemy attacks took place in the areas of Dobropillia, Zlahoda, Huliapole, Solodke, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka and toward Nove Zaporizhia, Tsvytkove and Charivne. One engagement is still ongoing.

On the Orikhiv front, the enemy twice attempted to advance toward Shcherbaky and Bilohiria.

On the Dnipro front, defenders successfully repelled two attacks toward Bilohrudy island.

Tags: #general_staff

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