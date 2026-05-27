Zelenskyy on Georgia's Independence Day: our nations are united by ancient ties and a shared understanding of the value of freedom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Georgia and the Georgian people on the country's Independence Day on May 26.

"I congratulate Georgia and the Georgian people on Independence Day. Our nations are united by ancient ties and a shared understanding of the value of freedom and dignity," he wrote on social network X.

The president wished Georgia peace, unity, strength and prosperity. "We count on mutually beneficial relations, and Ukraine is ready to move in this direction," he said.