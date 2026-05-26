Sybiha, EU FMs in Cyprus to discuss strengthening Europe's role in peace efforts, Ukraine's EU accession, defense needs

Photo: elements.envato.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will take part on May 27 in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Gymnich format in Cyprus, where he plans to discuss, in particular, strengthening Europe’s role in peace efforts, Ukraine’s accession to the EU, and defense needs.

"On Wednesday, May 27, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Gymnich format in the city of Limassol, Republic of Cyprus," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on its website on Tuesday.

The ministry said the central topics of the Ukrainian foreign minister"s participation will be strengthening Europe's role in peace efforts, progress on Ukraine's path to EU accession and the opening of negotiating clusters, sanctions pressure on Russia, and ensuring Ukraine's defense needs.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Ukraine's top diplomat will hold a number of bilateral meetings with European colleagues.

The Gymnich format refers to informal meetings of foreign ministers of European Union countries for an exchange of views on key foreign and security policy issues.