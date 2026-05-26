Sybiha: OSCE participating states condemn Russian terror, reaffirm commitment to supporting Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

OSCE participating states, at a special joint meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation and the OSCE Permanent Council convened at Ukraine's request, "clearly condemned Russian terror and reaffirmed their strong commitment to continue supporting for Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"Today, a special joint meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council and the Forum for Security Co-operation in Vienna was convened at Ukraine's demand. This joint meeting addressed Russia's massive missile and drone attacks against Ukraine, as well as Moscow's latest threats," he said on X on Tuesday.

Sybiha said that "OSCE Participating States clearly condemned Russian terror and reaffirmed their strong commitment to continue supporting Ukraine."

The minister said that "Despite Moscow’s attempts to intimidate our state and foreign diplomats, the international community firmly stands with Ukraine."

"I appreciate all expressions of sincere solidarity and support, as well as the swift response of the Swiss Chairpersonship of the OSCE and the Georgian Chairpersonship of the Forum for Security Co-operation, which organized this meeting," he added.

"I am personally grateful to my Swiss and Georgian counterparts, Ignazio Cassis and Maka Botchorishvili, for their leadership, and to all countries who clearly stood up today in defence of the UN Charter and Helsinki Principles," Sybiha said.

As reported, citing Sybiha, following the latest massive Russian attack, Ukraine demanded the convening of an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and a joint meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation and the OSCE Permanent Council. The minister said he had instructed all Ukrainian missions to international organizations to make full use of the entire arsenal of multilateral measures in response to Russia’s barbaric missile strike on Kyiv.

"The UN, OSCE, Council of Europe and UNESCO must provide an adequate and resolute response to the aggressor, which is trying to compensate for the lack of military success on the battlefield with terror against the civilian population," Sybiha said.