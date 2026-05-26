Zelenskyy awards several foreign figures for supporting Ukraine, active charitable activity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has by his decree awarded the Order of Princess Olha, the third class, to Minister for Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Action and Energy of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia(Germany) Mona Neubaur.

Relevant document No. 428/2026 was published on the website of the President's Office of Ukraine on Tuesday.

By the same decree, the President of Ukraine's "Golden Heart" award was granted to Mayor of Orleans Serge Grouard, Mayor of Nancy Mathieu Klein (both from France), and Mayor of Plonsk (Poland) Andrzej Józef Pietrasik.

The specified individuals were awarded "for a significant personal contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation, support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, active charitable activity, and popularization of the Ukrainian state in the world."