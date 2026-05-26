Interfax-Ukraine
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20:42 26.05.2026

Poroshenko after first face-to-face meeting with Zelenskyy: Agreed dialogue will become regular

1 min read
Poroshenko after first face-to-face meeting with Zelenskyy: Agreed dialogue will become regular
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/11/26/poroshenko-12/

Ukrainian MP, leader of the European Solidarity party and Ukraine's fifth president from 2014 to 2019, Petro Poroshenko, has reported his first meeting in many years with incumbent President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and announced regular dialogue with him.

"Finally, for the first time in many years, our face-to-face meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took place. It was initiated at the request of faction leaders at the Conciliation Council, and it is important that the president heard us," Poroshenko said on Facebook on Tuesday.

He said that amid a war for survival, "dialogue with parliament and the restoration of its agency are important."

"There are too many challenges that can only be overcome together. We agreed that such meetings will take place regularly and that dialogue will become permanent," Poroshenko added.

As reported, Zelenskyy held meetings with representatives of parliamentary factions and deputy groups on Tuesday.

Tags: #zelenskyy #dialogue #poroshenko

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