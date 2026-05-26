Sybiha thanks UN member states for condemning Russia's threats against diplomatic missions

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has thanked 50 UN member states and the EU Delegation that co-sponsored a joint statement delivered ahead of the UN Security Council’s open debate on Tuesday in response to Russia's recent combined attack against Ukraine.

"I also express my gratitude to Member States for their principled condemnation of Russia’s threats against diplomatic missions in Kyiv and appreciate those colleagues diplomats who reject this blackmail," Sybiha said on X.

According to him, Ukraine remains committed to efforts for peace, while the credibility and effectiveness of any efforts to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter will depend directly on the international community’s ability to stop Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

As reported, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, "officially informed" the U.S. side that the Russian army was "beginning" systematic strikes on facilities in Kyiv that are allegedly used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced its intention to "consistently carry out systematic strikes" on enterprises of Ukraine's defense-industrial complex, including in Kyiv. The statement also mentioned possible strikes on "decision-making centers" and command posts. Separately, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned foreign nationals and diplomatic missions of the need to leave Kyiv, and urged residents of the capital to avoid military and administrative infrastructure facilities.

Sybiha said Russia's threats of new strikes on Kyiv are aimed at intimidating Western diplomats, but Ukraine does not expect this blackmail to work.

The embassies of Germany and France in Ukraine, in particular, said they would continue working as usual despite Russia’s threats.