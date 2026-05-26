UN chief expresses concern over Russia's statements on plans to strike Kyiv

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed "deep concern" over Russia's statement that it plans to strike Ukrainian defense enterprises and Kyiv, Reuters reports.

"Now more than ever, it is imperative to avoid any escalation of a conflict that has already exacted a devastating toll on civilians, and that risks making the search for peace even more distant, prolonging the suffering of people," Guterres told a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

He also said that "we condemn all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, wherever they occur."

As reported, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, "officially informed" the U.S. side that the Russian army was "beginning" systematic strikes on facilities in Kyiv that are allegedly used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced its intention to "consistently carry out systematic strikes" on enterprises of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex, including in Kyiv. The statement also mentioned possible strikes on "decision-making centers" and command posts. Separately, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned foreign nationals and diplomatic missions of the need to leave Kyiv, and urged residents of the capital to avoid military and administrative infrastructure facilities.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said Russian threats of new strikes on Kyiv are aimed at intimidating Western diplomats, but Ukraine does not expect this blackmail to work. Later, he thanked UN member states for their principled condemnation of Russia's threats against diplomatic missions in Kyiv.

The embassies of Germany and France in Ukraine, in particular, said they would continue working as usual despite Russia’s threats.