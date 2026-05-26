Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:56 26.05.2026

Brovdi outlines response plans if Belarus enters war on Russia's side: First 500 targets already marked

2 min read
Brovdi outlines response plans if Belarus enters war on Russia's side: First 500 targets already marked
Photo: https://t.me/robert_magyar

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Robert "Magyar" Brovdi has said there is a plan to carry out a series of strikes on the territory of Belarus if it decides to enter the war against Ukraine on Russia’s side.

"A barking dog does not bite. A bird of prey is different. The first 500 targets are already marked. Free and very practical advice: do not get in Ukraine’s way," Brovdi said on Telegram on Saturday, commenting on recent statements by Alexander Lukashenko regarding Ukraine.

Regarding strikes on Russia, Brovdi said the country’s fuel and energy sector and defense industry had "felt the effect of deep penetration."

Earlier, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine spokesperson Andriy Demchenko, in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine, denied claims by Lukashenko’s regime about alleged daily attempts by Ukrainian drones to cross the Belarusian border.

"This is another attempt by Belarus to accuse Ukraine of something and shift responsibility onto us. At the same time, they once again claim there are no threats to Ukraine from Belarus. We have already seen this, we have been through this and we remember it," he said.

Demchenko added that Belarusian air defense "apparently can detect only Ukrainian assets, because for some reason it does not detect what flies into Ukraine from Belarus."

Tags: #brovdi_madyar #belarus #usf #war

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