Ukrainian cinematographer Nana Nabiieva speaks about the film presented at the Cannes Film Market

Ukrainian cinematographer and producer Nana Nabiieva, professionally known as Nana Nabi, represents a new generation of filmmakers successfully building careers on the international stage.



At this year’s Cannes Film Market, the independent feature film Beach Town Maidens was presented, marking Nabiieva’s debut as a cinematographer on a feature-length motion picture.



The project attracted significant attention from international distributors and has already received multiple offers regarding the acquisition of exclusive distribution rights for North America.



Prior to this project, Nana Nabi primarily worked on short films and later served as a camera assistant on feature productions.



The mystical thriller, filmed in New York, became the cinematographer’s first feature-length project in which she was entrusted with substantial creative responsibility by the film’s director of photography.



Collaborating with experienced industry professionals marked an important professional breakthrough for the young Ukrainian filmmaker.



Nabiieva explained that her career in video production initially began in advertising. Later, after relocating to France, she worked in the fashion industry, producing campaigns for niche clothing brands.



In 2020, at the age of 24, Nana Nabi enrolled at the London Film Academy, where she earned a Master of Arts degree in Filmmaking.



While studying in London, the Ukrainian filmmaker simultaneously worked on independent films, music videos, and advertising campaigns for international brands. This experience ultimately became the foundation for her transition into feature filmmaking.



A pivotal moment in her career came after relocating to New York in 2023, where she joined her first feature film project as a cinematographer.



“This film became my gateway into the world of cinema. It gave me professional credibility and an opportunity for creative expression. I deeply value the trust that Beach Town LLC placed in me by offering me this role,” Nabiieva said.



Over the past three years, the young cinematographer has worked on two feature films and three documentary productions.





Mystical Thriller About Love, Fate, and the Ocean



Beach Town Maidens is an atmospheric psychological thriller with mystical elements.



The story follows a young woman from Estonia who arrives in the United States through the Work and Travel program to spend the summer working as a waitress at a small seaside café. There, she meets a mysterious young man, and the two quickly become romantically involved.



However, she gradually begins noticing disturbing coincidences: all of his former lovers died under mysterious circumstances after being pulled into the ocean by deadly rip currents. As her feelings for him deepen, she becomes increasingly haunted by one question — is it merely a tragic coincidence, or is something far darker hidden behind the series of deaths?



According to the cinematographer, one of the project’s greatest challenges was creating a visually compelling cinematic language while working within a limited budget.



“For me, the most interesting aspect of this project was finding creative solutions under constrained resources. Together with my colleagues, we created shots that would normally require expensive equipment entirely through our own ingenuity, and that ultimately shaped the film’s unique visual identity.”



Nabiieva emphasized that the creative team intentionally aimed to develop a “living camera” aesthetic — dynamic, immersive, and almost physically present for the audience.



“I believe the visual tone of the film perfectly reflects its emotional and thematic core. The imagery feels alive, with constant movement within the frame. The camera behaves almost like a third character. It creates a voyeuristic effect, as though the audience is secretly observing the protagonists.”



This unconventional visual approach became one of the film’s most frequently praised qualities during industry meetings in Cannes.

At the Cannes Film Market, Nabiieva worked alongside the film’s director, lead producer, director of photography, and lead actor, presenting Beach Town Maidens to international distributors and sales agents.



According to her, the film received highly positive feedback, while Canadian companies have shown particularly strong interest and are currently considering the acquisition of exclusive distribution rights across the North American market.



Industry professionals also highlighted the freshness of the film’s visual language and its unconventional cinematographic style.



For Nabiieva personally, Cannes became an important platform for establishing new professional connections.



The cinematographer has already developed close professional relationships with Canadian industry colleagues, and the next step for Beach Town Maidens may potentially be the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where the film could soon be screened for wider audiences.





At the same time, another international project involving the young cinematographer continues to gain momentum: the documentary feature Gypsy Kings, whose premiere in Monaco has already been officially confirmed.



In May 2026, the documentary also reached the number one position in the British category of Amazon Music Documentaries, marking yet another significant professional achievement for the cinematographer.



For Nana Nabiieva, this represents only the beginning of a new chapter in her career — no longer solely as a commercial producer or fashion visual artist, but as an internationally recognized cinematographer in auteur cinema, confidently demonstrating a distinctive visual style that is increasingly valued in contemporary filmmaking.