Interfax-Ukraine
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17:37 26.05.2026

Umerov discusses negotiation process, Drone Deal in Berlin – spokesperson

1 min read
Umerov discusses negotiation process, Drone Deal in Berlin – spokesperson

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Secretary Rustem Umerov is on a visit to Berlin on Tuesday, where he discussed defense cooperation with German Chancellor’s Foreign Policy and Security Advisor Günter Sautter, Umerov’s spokesperson Diana Davitian has said.

"Rustem Umerov is working in Berlin. In particular, one of the meetings was with his colleague Günter Sautter. They discussed security issues, the negotiation process, as well as defense cooperation, in particular regarding the Drone Deal between Ukraine and Germany," Davitian told journalists.

According to the spokeswoman, the issue of "limited EU membership" was not discussed.

"There is no emergency meeting. This is ordinary planned work with European colleagues. Yesterday was Brussels, today is Berlin," she said.

Davitian also announced Umerov’s visits to several more European capitals this week.

Tags: #drone_deal #umerov #negotiations #berlin

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