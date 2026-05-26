Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:27 26.05.2026

German Embassy: We continue working in Kyiv as usual

2 min read
German Embassy: We continue working in Kyiv as usual

The German Embassy in Ukraine continues to operate despite statements by the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, which threatened further strikes and called on foreign citizens, diplomats, and representatives of international organizations to leave Kyiv as soon as possible.

The German Embassy told Interfax-Ukraine this.

"Our embassy continues to operate normally within the framework of our security concept. We are not withdrawing any staff or making any other changes to our postures. The German Embassy is here in Kyiv – on the side of Ukraine," the embassy said in the statement.

As reported, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, during a telephone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, "officially informed" the U.S. side that the Russian army was "proceeding" with systematic strikes on facilities in Kyiv allegedly used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced its intention to "consistently carry out systematic strikes" on enterprises of Ukraine’s defense industry, including in Kyiv. The statement also mentioned possible strikes on "decision-making centers" and command posts. Separately, the Russian Foreign Ministry warned foreign citizens and diplomatic missions of the need to leave Kyiv, and urged residents of the capital to avoid military and administrative infrastructure facilities.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said Russian threats of new strikes on Kyiv are aimed at intimidating Western diplomats, but Ukraine does not expect this blackmail to work.

Tags: #germany #threats #embassy #lavrov

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