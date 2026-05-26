American Ukraine Focus and Poroshenko Foundation transfer 51 ambulances to AFU for wounded evacuation

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2026/05/25

More than fifty medical vehicles for the front were transferred by the Poroshenko Foundation together with the American volunteer mission Ukraine Focus.

"Never before have we simultaneously transferred such a number of ambulances for the military. 51 ambulances – some of them armored – are departing today for our Armed Forces. This is the result of years of cooperation with my friends Brock Bierman, Chris Fassner, and Andrew Futey, volunteers of Ukraine Focus, with the support of the Poroshenko Foundation," MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko said on Facebook.

According to him, over 400 ambulances have already been delivered to Ukraine during this cooperation, involving people from the USA, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, and Ukraine. "Today's transfer is another example of a true Ukrainian-American partnership. Despite all challenges, Ukraine and the USA must stay together in this fight. It is the unity of allies, the support of the American people, and the U.S. Congress that is a key prerequisite for our victory and the preservation of Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

The Ukraine Focus website says that from May 18 to 27 they are performing their 17th volunteer mission in Ukraine. "A convoy of emergency vehicles and other critically important materials will be delivered to the front line in Ukraine," the message said.

As reported on the European Solidarity website, Ukraine Focus is a volunteer organization that began by transferring 14 vehicles for the front in Ukraine and has now delivered over 400 vehicles. In May last year, 22 ambulances were received by a Territorial Defense Forces brigade and the Hospitallers Medical Volunteer Battalion; the vehicles were purchased in France. In July 2025, the Poroshenko Foundation reported on the expansion of cooperation with the American mission.