Interfax-Ukraine
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16:49 26.05.2026

Ukraine offers EU work on various truce formats with Russia, not just airports – Sybiha

2 min read
Ukraine offers EU work on various truce formats with Russia, not just airports – Sybiha
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha will discuss the idea of an "airport truce" with EU foreign ministers, while noting that Kyiv is offering various formats to work on, including "energy or port truces."

Sybiha said this while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the forum ‘Ukraine – Africa: Past, Present and Future of Relations’ on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said.

Answering a question about whether there was feedback from partners after Sybiha suggested Europe participate in restoring peace negotiations with Russia by starting with a mutual cessation of attacks on airports, he said: "We will be discussing this tomorrow."

"(...) because it also needs to be discussed with the Russian side. It could be an airport truce, it could be an energy truce, it could be a port truce," the minister explained.

The Foreign Minister noted that Ukraine proposes choosing a specific direction to achieve a successful result in implementing such a truce.

"That is, let’s choose a direction, a case, a matter, and try to resolve it within clearly defined time frames. This is our approach: to focus or prioritize exactly one matter to resolve, to show the success of this track. We must get a result," he emphasized.

As reported on May 12, Sybiha suggested the EU help negotiate a mutual refusal to strike airports in Russia and Ukraine. As Politico wrote, Sybiha voiced this idea during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

Tags: #sybiha #peace_negotiations #eu #formats

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