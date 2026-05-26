Sybiha to discuss Europe's role in peace talks with EU foreign ministers on Wednesday

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha said he will join a meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Gymnich format (referring to informal meetings of European Union foreign ministers, typically held every six months by the country currently holding the rotating Presidency of the Council of the EU – IF-U) on Wednesday to discuss the role and format of Europe’s participation in peace negotiations.

Sybiha said this while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the forum ‘Ukraine – Africa: Past, Present and Future of Relations’ on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said.

"Tomorrow I will have a meeting, an informal meeting with foreign ministers. We will discuss the issue of the role and format of Europe’s participation in peace efforts. Our negotiations are on pause, perhaps that is the diplomatically correct way to say it regarding this trilateral format, but on the other hand, in many respects, they have already exhausted themselves when the discussion constantly returns to the same issue ten times over," he said.

At the same time, Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine has realistic proposals and confirmed Kyiv’s readiness to continue working to bring about a just and comprehensive peace.

Separately, he again stressed that Ukraine needs decisive steps from partners and called for "getting rid of any illusions."

As reported, EU foreign ministers will hold an informal meeting in Cyprus on May 27-28 in the Gymnich format (a format of informal meetings held by the state presiding over the Council of the EU).