Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:33 26.05.2026

President meets with reps of Rada factions and groups

1 min read
President meets with reps of Rada factions and groups

European Solidarity faction co-chair Petro Poroshenko and Holos faction leader Oleksandra Ustinova are representing their factions at a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ustinova and Poroshenko’s participation was confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine by the Holos and European Solidarity factions.

As MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity) said on his Telegram channel, Zelenskyy is already meeting with representatives of factions and groups. According to the MP, the meetings are taking place in turn in the following order: Dovira group head Oleh Kulynich, Platform for Life and Peace group head Yuriy Boiko, Restoration of Ukraine group co-chair Antonina Slavytska, For the Future group member Ihor Palytsia, Batkivshchyna faction leader Yulia Tymoshenko, and head of the For Smart Policy inter-factional association Dmytro Razumkov (non-factional).

According to Honcharenko, the meetings are being held with the participation of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, Servant of the People faction leader David Arakhamia, and Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov.

Tags: #meeting #president #parliament

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