Unrealistic to reach end of Russia's aggression without USA – Sybiha

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/31573

Kyiv needs the continued involvement and leadership of the United States in peace efforts, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has said.

Sybiha said this while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the forum ‘Ukraine – Africa: Past, Present and Future of Relations’ on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent said.

"Without the United States, it is unrealistic to reach the end of Russia’s aggression. It is simply unrealistic. Those are the realities. Therefore, we need both U.S. involvement and U.S. leadership," he emphasized.

Sybiha added that as a complementary track, the time has also come for a new role for Europe in peace efforts.

"But I repeat once more: as complementary tracks, and we are currently working on this," the minister emphasized.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Sweden, confirmed to journalists that negotiations involving Washington regarding the cessation of Russia’s war against Ukraine have stopped due to a lack of progress, but the United States is ready to rejoin them if chances of achieving a result appear.