Interfax-Ukraine
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15:56 26.05.2026

Sybiha calls Lavrov's threats to attack Kyiv 'brazen provocation' confirming interest in continuing war

3 min read
Sybiha calls Lavrov's threats to attack Kyiv 'brazen provocation' confirming interest in continuing war
Photo: MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has called statements made by the Russian Foreign Minister during a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding intentions to attack Kyiv a "brazen provocation" and confirmation of interest in continuing the war.

Sybiha said this while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the forum ‘Ukraine – Africa: Past, Present and Future of Relations’ on Tuesday.

"I regard this as a brazen provocation. This is public confirmation, yet another one, of Russia’s interest in continuing the war. Lavrov allows himself to publicly relay the course of a conversation where he confirms that he is threatening attacks on Kyiv. For me, it is very difficult to accept how such a thing can be permitted," Sybiha said.

He emphasized that this once again shows who is truly interested in continuing this war and escalation.

"We very much hope that after receiving such signals, our partners, instead of just accepting this information and issuing recommendations to their citizens and heads of diplomatic missions to leave Kyiv, will give a firm and tough signal to Moscow: do not carry out such strikes," the Foreign Minister said.

He added that he strongly hopes for a tough reaction from partners. Separately, Sybiha noted that "signals should be sent not from Moscow, but to Moscow."

"What audacity to directly inform a leading country, the most powerful country in the world, that you neglect their peace efforts, that you ignore the entire peace process and will carry out strikes on Kyiv," the head of the department emphasized.

He added that "in his coordinate system, this does not fit."

As Sybiha emphasized, Russia must understand the consequences of its "irresponsible behavior" regarding peace efforts.

According to him, these are exactly the signals Ukraine is conveying to partners, and the response should be additional aid packages for Ukrainians.

"Russia must be stopped, and it can only be stopped by force, additional sanctions, additional isolation, frozen assets. Things that are sensitive for them, for their economy, things that weaken them, things that do not allow them to finance their military machine," the minister said.

As reported, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, "officially informed" the American side that the Russian army is "proceeding" with systematic strikes on objects in Kyiv allegedly used for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On May 25, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that the Russian army is allegedly beginning "consistent systematic strikes" on Ukrainian military-industrial complex enterprises in Kyiv and "decision-making centers." It called on foreigners, including employees of diplomatic missions and international organizations, to "leave Kyiv as soon as possible."

Sybiha said that Russian threats regarding new strikes on Kyiv are aimed at intimidating Western diplomats, but Ukraine does not expect this blackmail to work.

Tags: #provocation #sybiha #rubio #lavrov

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