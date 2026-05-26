NSDC considers feasibility of creating single coordinating body for cultural heritage protection

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) is considering the feasibility of creating a single coordinating body in the field of protecting Ukraine’s cultural heritage, the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINR) said.

"Meeting participants discussed the feasibility of creating a single coordinating body in the field of cultural heritage protection. Its main goal should be the analytical, coordinating, and organizational support for the implementation of NSDC tasks under conditions of armed aggression, emergencies, and post-war recovery," the UINR said following the first meeting of the interdepartmental working group under the NSDC on cultural heritage protection.

It is expected that such a coordinating body will ensure the functioning of an interaction mechanism between state authorities, local administrations, security and defense forces, law enforcement agencies, and international partners regarding the protection, preservation, return, and restoration of Ukraine’s cultural heritage.

It is noted that at the meeting, which took place on May 25 at the NSDC Staff under the chairmanship of Deputy Head of Staff Maksym Shoiko, mechanisms for rapid response to threats in the sphere of cultural property protection were developed, as Russia carries out targeted strikes on cultural heritage sites.