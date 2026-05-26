Russia’s USV attacks sailing frigate Druzhba in Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry advisor

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

A Russian uncrewed surface vessel (USV) attacked the Druzhba training sailing frigate in the Odesa Commercial Sea Port on Monday, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov has said.

"I understand why Oreshnik hit garages, that was a ‘decision-making center’ after all. But why did a Russian maritime drone heroically attack a sailing frigate yesterday??? All the strategic rum reserves were taken from there a long time ago," he said on Facebook.

Beskrestnov did not say if the frigate itself was damaged or if there were any casualties.