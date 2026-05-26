Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:11 26.05.2026

Russia’s USV attacks sailing frigate Druzhba in Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry advisor

1 min read
Russia’s USV attacks sailing frigate Druzhba in Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry advisor
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/Serhii.Flash

A Russian uncrewed surface vessel (USV) attacked the Druzhba training sailing frigate in the Odesa Commercial Sea Port on Monday, advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov has said.

"I understand why Oreshnik hit garages, that was a ‘decision-making center’ after all. But why did a Russian maritime drone heroically attack a sailing frigate yesterday??? All the strategic rum reserves were taken from there a long time ago," he said on Facebook.

Beskrestnov did not say if the frigate itself was damaged or if there were any casualties.

Tags: #beskrestnov #odesa #frigate #russian_attack

MORE ABOUT

14:57 26.05.2026
Russia injures 12 in Zaporizhia – official

Russia injures 12 in Zaporizhia – official

14:27 26.05.2026
EU summons Russian charge d'affaires over attack on Kyiv and Kremlin threats

EU summons Russian charge d'affaires over attack on Kyiv and Kremlin threats

16:21 25.05.2026
Injured in Derhachi rises to 23 – Synehubov

Injured in Derhachi rises to 23 – Synehubov

15:54 25.05.2026
Russian strike on Pavlohrad injures 5, including child

Russian strike on Pavlohrad injures 5, including child

15:34 25.05.2026
Injured in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 91 – KCSA

Injured in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 91 – KCSA

14:43 25.05.2026
Work at site of destroyed five-story building in Kyiv continues – SES

Work at site of destroyed five-story building in Kyiv continues – SES

11:00 25.05.2026
REPORT: Restoration work continues at strike sites in Kyiv, broken windows boarded up, most businesses operating

REPORT: Restoration work continues at strike sites in Kyiv, broken windows boarded up, most businesses operating

09:08 25.05.2026
21 people hospitalized after overnight attack on Kyiv - Klitschko

21 people hospitalized after overnight attack on Kyiv - Klitschko

17:15 23.05.2026
Naftogaz reports equipment damage, fires at facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava regions

Naftogaz reports equipment damage, fires at facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava regions

15:56 23.05.2026
Elderly woman killed after Russian FPV drone strikes civilian car in Kharkiv region – authorities

Elderly woman killed after Russian FPV drone strikes civilian car in Kharkiv region – authorities

HOT NEWS

Sybiha calls Lavrov's threats to attack Kyiv 'brazen provocation' confirming interest in continuing war

SAPO sends Tymoshenko case on bribing MPs to court

Zelenskyy awards 'City-Rescuer' honorary distinction to Budapest, Gdansk, Tallinn and Saint-Germain-en-Laye

General Staff reports strikes on enemy command posts, logistics; Syzran refinery shutdown confirmed

Three killed, 33 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv region over the day

LATEST

Sybiha calls Lavrov's threats to attack Kyiv 'brazen provocation' confirming interest in continuing war

NSDC considers feasibility of creating single coordinating body for cultural heritage protection

Nearly 500 Ukrainian communities sign over 2,000 agreements with 64 countries since 2022 - PM

SAPO sends Tymoshenko case on bribing MPs to court

Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepares international forum for Carpathian macroregion

SBU detains mayor in Odesa region for seeking bribe on 'green' power plant construction

Zelenskyy awards 'City-Rescuer' honorary distinction to Budapest, Gdansk, Tallinn and Saint-Germain-en-Laye

China calls on 'all parties' to de-escalate situation in Russia-Ukraine war and resume dialogue – MFA

Mayor stabbed in Dnipropetrovsk region, police investigate circumstances

CERT-UA reports attackers send emails to govt agencies allegedly from their team and State Special Communications Service

AD
AD