Russia injures 12 in Zaporizhia – official

Photo: https://www.zoda.gov.ua

The number of victims of Russia’s strike on Zaporizhia has risen to 12, Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov said.

"The number of injured as a result of Russia’s attack has increased to 12. Medics are providing everyone with the necessary assistance," Fedorov said on his Telegram channel.

As reported, Russia struck Zaporizhia on Tuesday, May 26. A car caught fire due to the attack. The blast wave and debris also damaged other vehicles and buildings.

Earlier, three victims were reported.