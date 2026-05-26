Nearly 500 Ukrainian communities sign over 2,000 agreements with 64 countries since 2022 - PM

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

Since 2022, nearly 500 Ukrainian communities have concluded more than 2,000 agreements with 64 countries, and the government’s goal is to further expand this cooperation, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.

"It was important to see over 100 representatives from 24 partner countries at the summit after the heavy shelling of Kyiv – this is a significant sign of unwavering support for Ukraine and our communities. Since 2022, nearly 500 Ukrainian communities have signed over 2,000 agreements with 64 countries. Within the summit, the signing of 22 new agreements and memorandums of cooperation and partnership is planned. Our goal is to continue expanding this cooperation so that even more communities, especially frontline ones, build partnerships and strengthen the work already underway on the ground," Svyrydenko said on her Telegram channel following the opening of the 4th International Summit of Cities and Regions of Ukraine ‘Partnership. Resilience. Readiness.’

She reminded that the government, together with communities, is implementing Regional and City Resilience Plans, the priorities of which include: protection of energy facilities, development of distributed generation, ensuring stable heat and water supplies, and maintaining reserves of equipment and autonomous power sources.

In particular, the government has already allocated UAH 22.8 billion from the state budget reserve fund for priority measures, but according to her, international support remains vital for the continued implementation of plans in communities.

"A separate priority is the development of logistics and Ukraine’s integration into the European transport space. We have already launched the first European-gauge railway on the Chop – Uzhhorod section. Plans include a European-gauge track connecting Lviv with the Polish border with support from the Connecting Europe Facility program. We are also completing the modernization of checkpoints and border infrastructure together with EU countries and Moldova," Svyrydenko said.