Interfax-Ukraine
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14:27 26.05.2026

EU summons Russian charge d'affaires over attack on Kyiv and Kremlin threats

2 min read
EU summons Russian charge d'affaires over attack on Kyiv and Kremlin threats
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The European Union has summoned the Russian charge d’affaires following Russia’s recent attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and Moscow’s new threats regarding further "systematic" strikes.

European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs Anitta Hipper announced this at a briefing in Brussels on Tuesday. "We have just summoned the Russian charge d’affaires and conveyed our message that this is unacceptable. This once again shows one thing we already knew: Russia is absolutely not interested in any peace and completely ignores all efforts aimed at achieving peace," she said.

Hipper confirmed that the EU will continue to provide support to Ukraine, which "needs air defense and further financial support." "In the coming days, we will also have an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Cyprus, where we will again discuss increasing international pressure on Russia with the High Representative," the spokesperson announced.

Commenting on recent warnings from the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding systematic attacks on Kyiv and its call for Western countries to withdraw their diplomatic missions, Hipper expressed conviction that through these threats, "Russia is only trying to sow panic." "They want fear and isolation in Ukraine and elsewhere, but we have a clear signal: it will not work. The EU maintains its presence and operations in Kyiv. These threats smell of desperation," she emphasized.

Hipper also pointed to a post by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, in which she noted that "Russia is losing on the battlefield, so now it is again resorting to threats against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure." "These attacks are, unfortunately, a daily reality for Ukraine, for Kyiv and its citizens; in fact, our delegation on the ground and the headquarters of our civilian mission have been hit by these reckless attacks. We once again remind that any intentional international attacks on the civilian population and non-military objects are war crimes. All commanders, perpetrators, and accomplices of these serious violations of international humanitarian law will be held accountable," the EC spokesperson assured.

Tags: #russia #eu #russian_attack

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