Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepares international forum for Carpathian macroregion

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the preparation of an international forum for the Carpathian macroregion.

"An important element today regarding the initiative of our regions – Ukraine and our part of Europe – is the Carpathian Integration Initiative. We are currently developing this format and preparing an international forum for the Carpathian macroregion. I am grateful to every participant for the joint work so that this format of ours also becomes effective," Zelenskyy said, addressing participants of the 4th International Summit of Cities and Regions ‘Partnership. Resilience. Readiness.’

The President also emphasized to participants the need to convey to all political leaders that air defense remains the number one priority for Ukraine.

"Now each of us understands that Russian madness has not diminished. They are again threatening us with strikes, again they do not want real diplomacy; they are trying to drag Belarus further into the war and are threatening the Baltic states, Finland, Moldova, and Poland," Zelenskyy said.