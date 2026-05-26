Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:50 26.05.2026

SBU detains mayor in Odesa region for seeking bribe on 'green' power plant construction

2 min read

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained the mayor of a city in Odesa region who demanded bribes during the modernization of the southern region's energy infrastructure, the agency reports.

"As the investigation established, the official attempted to obtain an unlawful benefit in the amount of $35,000 from a representative of a company with foreign investment," the SBU reported on its Telegram channel Tuesday.

For this amount, the mayor promised international contractors unhindered approval of permit documentation for the construction of a wind power plant in the port city.

According to the SBU, this project was intended to serve as an alternative energy supply source for residential buildings and social facilities of the local community, including hospitals, schools, and kindergartens.

SBU officers documented the suspect's criminal activity and detained him during the transfer of the bribe.

Currently, the official has been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise, or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official holding a particularly responsible position). The issue of choosing a preventative measure and suspending him from office is also being decided.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by SBU officers in Odesa region together with National Police investigators under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

Tags: #odesa_region #sbu

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