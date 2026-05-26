Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:41 26.05.2026

Zelenskyy awards 'City-Rescuer' honorary distinction to Budapest, Gdansk, Tallinn and Saint-Germain-en-Laye

1 min read
Zelenskyy awards 'City-Rescuer' honorary distinction to Budapest, Gdansk, Tallinn and Saint-Germain-en-Laye

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the 'City-Rescuer' honorary distinction to the cities of Budapest, Gdansk, Tallinn and Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

The distinctions were granted for "demonstrated humanism, mercy and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, assistance to citizens of Ukraine who were forced to leave their Motherland as a result of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as support for Ukraine in defending its independence and sovereignty."

Corresponding decrees No. 421/2026, No. 422/2026, No. 423/2026 and No. 424/2026 were published on the website of the Office of the President.

Tags: #city #award

MORE ABOUT

20:29 24.02.2026
Former PM of Finland awarded Order of Princess Olga, 1st degree

Former PM of Finland awarded Order of Princess Olga, 1st degree

11:18 10.12.2025
Ukrainian NGO Proliska is regional winner of UNHCR’s Nansen Award 2025

Ukrainian NGO Proliska is regional winner of UNHCR’s Nansen Award 2025

14:36 03.11.2025
Zelenskyy awards Cross of Combat Merit to TRO soldiers who held one front position for 165 days

Zelenskyy awards Cross of Combat Merit to TRO soldiers who held one front position for 165 days

18:22 30.06.2025
Schneider Electric named Most Sustainable Corporation in Europe by Corporate Knights

Schneider Electric named Most Sustainable Corporation in Europe by Corporate Knights

15:33 26.06.2025
Politics should not prevail and cause chaos in city governance - Klitschko at KCSA meeting

Politics should not prevail and cause chaos in city governance - Klitschko at KCSA meeting

18:01 23.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society receives awards at Charitable Ukraine national competition

Ukrainian Red Cross Society receives awards at Charitable Ukraine national competition

15:37 29.01.2025
Kyiv parks shrink by 800 ha in ten years – ecologist

Kyiv parks shrink by 800 ha in ten years – ecologist

21:13 04.10.2024
Over 13,000 people remain in Pokrovsk; Russians are 7 km from city's outskirts – administration

Over 13,000 people remain in Pokrovsk; Russians are 7 km from city's outskirts – administration

12:21 07.05.2024
15 city councils of Ukrainian regional centers received highest score in terms of openness - Chesno Movement

15 city councils of Ukrainian regional centers received highest score in terms of openness - Chesno Movement

17:25 15.03.2022
Over 100 IT companies join Diia.City – ministry

Over 100 IT companies join Diia.City – ministry

HOT NEWS

SAPO sends Tymoshenko case on bribing MPs to court

General Staff reports strikes on enemy command posts, logistics; Syzran refinery shutdown confirmed

Three killed, 33 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv region over the day

Death toll from enemy attack on Kyiv on May 24 rises to 3 - police

Sybiha: No illusions that sanctions relief can pull Belarus out of Russia's sphere of influence

LATEST

NSDC considers feasibility of creating single coordinating body for cultural heritage protection

Russia’s USV attacks sailing frigate Druzhba in Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry advisor

Russia injures 12 in Zaporizhia – official

Nearly 500 Ukrainian communities sign over 2,000 agreements with 64 countries since 2022 - PM

EU summons Russian charge d'affaires over attack on Kyiv and Kremlin threats

SAPO sends Tymoshenko case on bribing MPs to court

Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepares international forum for Carpathian macroregion

SBU detains mayor in Odesa region for seeking bribe on 'green' power plant construction

China calls on 'all parties' to de-escalate situation in Russia-Ukraine war and resume dialogue – MFA

Mayor stabbed in Dnipropetrovsk region, police investigate circumstances

AD
AD