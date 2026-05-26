Zelenskyy awards 'City-Rescuer' honorary distinction to Budapest, Gdansk, Tallinn and Saint-Germain-en-Laye

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the 'City-Rescuer' honorary distinction to the cities of Budapest, Gdansk, Tallinn and Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

The distinctions were granted for "demonstrated humanism, mercy and solidarity with the Ukrainian people, assistance to citizens of Ukraine who were forced to leave their Motherland as a result of Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as support for Ukraine in defending its independence and sovereignty."

Corresponding decrees No. 421/2026, No. 422/2026, No. 423/2026 and No. 424/2026 were published on the website of the Office of the President.