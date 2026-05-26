China calls on 'all parties' to de-escalate situation in Russia-Ukraine war and resume dialogue – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC commented on the statement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding "increased strikes" on Kyiv and called on "all interested parties" to de-escalate the situation and resume dialogue as soon as possible, Global Times reports.

"China's position on the 'Ukrainian crisis' (as the PRC refers to Russia's war against Ukraine – IF-U) is consistent and clear. Dialogue and negotiations are the only real ways to resolve the crisis. China calls on all interested parties to make joint efforts to de-escalate the situation as quickly as possible and create conditions for the resumption of dialogue and negotiations," MFA spokesperson Mao Ning stated on Tuesday while answering journalists' questions.

The diplomatic department did not comment on the Russian MFA's call for the evacuation of diplomatic missions and foreign citizens from Kyiv.