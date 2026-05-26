Mayor stabbed in Dnipropetrovsk region, police investigate circumstances

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the attempted murder of the mayor of Piatykhatky, the communication department of the Dnipropetrovsk regional police reported.

"On May 26, at about 10:40, the police received a report of an attack on the city mayor. It was preliminary established that the perpetrator attacked the official and inflicted a stab wound. The victim was hospitalized with bodily injuries to a medical facility to receive the necessary assistance," a message on the police website reads.

It is reported that the attacker fled the scene after the incident. Currently, law enforcement officers are conducting a complex of investigative and search measures to establish the location and detain the suspect.

The leadership of the criminal investigation department and the Kamianske district police department, an investigative-operational group, and other specialized police services are working at the scene.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 15 and Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted intentional murder).

Police are establishing all circumstances of the incident.