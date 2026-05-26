Intl delegations visit Chornobyl and Borodianka within Summit of Cities and Regions – official

Representatives of international delegations visited Kyiv region on Monday as part of the IV International Summit of Cities and Regions, head of the regional military administration Mykola Kalashnyk have said.

"Poles, French, Finns, Latvians, Norwegians, Portuguese, Slovaks, British, Estonians, Swedes, Czechs, Italians, Dutch, Austrians, Germans, and representatives of democratic Belarus—today they were in Kyiv region to see firsthand the consequences of Russia’s aggression, hear the truth about Russia’s crimes, and see how Ukrainians restore their communities even after the most terrible destruction," the Telegram post reads.

According to Kalashnyk, participants of the delegation included, in particular, head of the United Transitional Cabinet of the Belarusian democratic opposition Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and President of Gdansk Aleksandra Dulkiewicz.

The delegations visited the Chornobyl exclusion zone, the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, and Pripyat. The guests also visited Borodianka—one of the sites of Russian crimes against the civilian population.

"Here I showed the delegations the scale of destruction the community suffered during the occupation and spoke about the restoration currently underway—about new residential buildings, the reconstruction of social infrastructure, shelters, educational spaces, and the return of life to the community. It is important for us that the world sees not only the consequences of Russia’s aggression but also Ukrainian strength, unity, and the ability to recover even after the heaviest blows," Kalashnyk said.

He emphasized that Kyiv region today is a region that "simultaneously holds the memory of what it endured, restores itself, develops, and builds the future."