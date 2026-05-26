Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:29 26.05.2026

Reports of capture of Riasne in Sumy region are false - 14th Army Corps

1 min read

Reports of the alleged capture of the village of Riasne in the Krasnopillia community near the border with Russia by units of Russia's 34th separate motorized rifle brigade and the "routing" of Ukrainian forces are another Russian information-psychological operation and do not correspond to reality, the 14th Army Corps said.

"Units of Ukraine's defense forces are holding their positions on designated lines, carrying out measures to contain the invaders and inflicting significant personnel losses on the enemy. The enemy's attempt to pass wishful thinking off as reality, mentioning the participation of Ukrainian 'assault groups' and fabricating 'week-long battles,' is aimed solely at justifying its own failures and creating the illusion of a 'security zone' for domestic Russian consumption," the statement on social media said.

The military stressed that the settlement remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the situation is fully under control.

The 14th Army Corps urged the public to trust only official sources and "not to spread the occupants' fabrications, which attempt to compensate for the absence of real successes at the front with media manipulation."

Tags: #war

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