Interfax-Ukraine
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11:58 26.05.2026

General Staff reports strikes on enemy command posts, logistics; Syzran refinery shutdown confirmed

2 min read
General Staff reports strikes on enemy command posts, logistics; Syzran refinery shutdown confirmed
Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported strikes on command posts, drone control points, a UAV depot and logistics warehouses on temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory, with results of previous strikes also confirmed, including on Russian territory.

"On May 25 and the night of May 26, 2026, Ukrainian defense forces struck a number of important enemy facilities. In particular, an enemy command post was struck in Ocheretyne, Donetsk region, and a regimental command post in Verkhnia Krynytsia, Zaporizhzhia region. Enemy drone control points were also struck in the areas of Nesterianka in Zaporizhzhia and Novohrodivka in Donetsk region," the General Staff said on Telegram.

According to the military, an enemy UAV depot and a logistics warehouse were also struck in the area of Novopetrivka, Donetsk region, as well as a logistics warehouse in the city of Donetsk. A railway tank car carrying fuel and lubricants was struck in the area of Debaltseve, Donetsk region.

The General Staff also confirmed the results of previous strikes on the Syzran oil refinery and the Yaroslavl linear production and dispatching station.

"Based on the results of previous strikes, the shutdown of the Syzran refinery (Syzran, Samara region, Russia), which Ukrainian defense forces struck on May 21, 2026, has been confirmed... The Yaroslavl LPDS was struck on May 25 - equipment and tanks were damaged," the military said.

In addition, the May 24 strike on an enemy 1L125 Niobiy-SV radar station in Yarsk, Luhansk region, was confirmed.

Tags: #general_staff

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