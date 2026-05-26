Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:54 26.05.2026

TRC officials fictitiously mobilized 276 men, including dead and imprisoned - prosecutor general

2 min read

Three officials of territorial recruitment and social support centers (TRC and SS) engaged in "paper mobilization" have been exposed, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said.

In a Telegram post on Tuesday, the prosecutor general said TCC officials had been fabricating mobilized persons who did not actually exist in order to report "successful" fulfillment of the plan.

"Having legitimate access to the Oberih state register, the military commissariat officials logged into the system using personal electronic keys and entered false data into the records of military-eligible men," Kravchenko said.

He specified that to inflate statistics, officials added to the list of "mobilized" persons deceased and convicted individuals, those entitled to deferment or special registration, citizens already serving or studying at military universities, and those who are above the mobilization age.

According to Kravchenko, in addition to the electronic register, the officials signed fake nominal lists of military-eligible men supposedly already serving in military units.

"In reality, none of these people were called up — the forged documents were simply sent to regional TCC and SS offices to improve statistics," the prosecutor general said.

Specifically, in Zakarpattia, at the Mukachevo regional TCC, a 49-year-old colonel and military commissariat head fictitiously mobilized 162 people in January-March 2026 alone.

"His 37-year-old deputy, a major, added another 108 people to the fake statistics over the same period," the prosecutor general added.

In the Zolochiv regional TCC in the Lviv region, a 41-year-old lieutenant colonel and acting head of the office "drafted" six people in November-December 2025 who were in fact already serving under contract at the National Guard of Ukraine Military Hospital and other military units.

All three have been notified of suspicion. The Zakarpattia colonel and his major deputy were remanded in custody by a court with a bail alternative of UAH 3.9 million and UAH 3.3 million respectively.

The Lviv region lieutenant colonel was also assigned a preventive measure - custody or bail of UAH 121,100.

"The investigation is ongoing. We are establishing the full circle of those involved and checking other regions for similar schemes," the prosecutor general said.

Tags: #kravchenko #trc #prosecutor_general

MORE ABOUT

10:09 21.05.2026
Kravchenko sends ICC prosecutor's office materials on deportation and detention of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia

Kravchenko sends ICC prosecutor's office materials on deportation and detention of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia

15:03 15.05.2026
Special Tribunal moves toward real launch, evidence of future verdicts for international crimes – prosecutor general

Special Tribunal moves toward real launch, evidence of future verdicts for international crimes – prosecutor general

14:30 15.05.2026
Number of TRC employees in Kyiv increases by 40% over past 3-4 months – TSC hearing

Number of TRC employees in Kyiv increases by 40% over past 3-4 months – TSC hearing

13:38 11.05.2026
Wounded Odesa regional TRC employees operated on, 1 still in serious condition – Voloshyn

Wounded Odesa regional TRC employees operated on, 1 still in serious condition – Voloshyn

11:17 11.05.2026
Defense Ministry plans to reform TRCs into 'Reserve+ Offices' – media

Defense Ministry plans to reform TRCs into 'Reserve+ Offices' – media

11:36 06.05.2026
Northern OC announces full cooperation with investigation into Zhytomyr regional TRC head

Northern OC announces full cooperation with investigation into Zhytomyr regional TRC head

09:57 06.05.2026
Head of Zhytomyr regional TRC detained for extorting money from businessman to exempt his employees from conscription – SBU

Head of Zhytomyr regional TRC detained for extorting money from businessman to exempt his employees from conscription – SBU

14:32 04.05.2026
National Police conduct over 40 searches of TRC officials suspected of illicit enrichment

National Police conduct over 40 searches of TRC officials suspected of illicit enrichment

13:43 01.05.2026
Local defense councils decide on road blocks for TRCs, deputy defense minister says – official

Local defense councils decide on road blocks for TRCs, deputy defense minister says – official

11:50 01.05.2026
Rivne region serviceman served with suspicion notice for attempted murder following shooting at TRC employees and police officer

Rivne region serviceman served with suspicion notice for attempted murder following shooting at TRC employees and police officer

HOT NEWS

Sybiha calls Lavrov's threats to attack Kyiv 'brazen provocation' confirming interest in continuing war

SAPO sends Tymoshenko case on bribing MPs to court

Zelenskyy awards 'City-Rescuer' honorary distinction to Budapest, Gdansk, Tallinn and Saint-Germain-en-Laye

General Staff reports strikes on enemy command posts, logistics; Syzran refinery shutdown confirmed

Three killed, 33 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv region over the day

LATEST

Sybiha calls Lavrov's threats to attack Kyiv 'brazen provocation' confirming interest in continuing war

NSDC considers feasibility of creating single coordinating body for cultural heritage protection

Russia’s USV attacks sailing frigate Druzhba in Odesa seaport – Defense Ministry advisor

Russia injures 12 in Zaporizhia – official

Nearly 500 Ukrainian communities sign over 2,000 agreements with 64 countries since 2022 - PM

EU summons Russian charge d'affaires over attack on Kyiv and Kremlin threats

SAPO sends Tymoshenko case on bribing MPs to court

Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepares international forum for Carpathian macroregion

SBU detains mayor in Odesa region for seeking bribe on 'green' power plant construction

Zelenskyy awards 'City-Rescuer' honorary distinction to Budapest, Gdansk, Tallinn and Saint-Germain-en-Laye

AD
AD