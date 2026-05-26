TRC officials fictitiously mobilized 276 men, including dead and imprisoned - prosecutor general

Three officials of territorial recruitment and social support centers (TRC and SS) engaged in "paper mobilization" have been exposed, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said.

In a Telegram post on Tuesday, the prosecutor general said TCC officials had been fabricating mobilized persons who did not actually exist in order to report "successful" fulfillment of the plan.

"Having legitimate access to the Oberih state register, the military commissariat officials logged into the system using personal electronic keys and entered false data into the records of military-eligible men," Kravchenko said.

He specified that to inflate statistics, officials added to the list of "mobilized" persons deceased and convicted individuals, those entitled to deferment or special registration, citizens already serving or studying at military universities, and those who are above the mobilization age.

According to Kravchenko, in addition to the electronic register, the officials signed fake nominal lists of military-eligible men supposedly already serving in military units.

"In reality, none of these people were called up — the forged documents were simply sent to regional TCC and SS offices to improve statistics," the prosecutor general said.

Specifically, in Zakarpattia, at the Mukachevo regional TCC, a 49-year-old colonel and military commissariat head fictitiously mobilized 162 people in January-March 2026 alone.

"His 37-year-old deputy, a major, added another 108 people to the fake statistics over the same period," the prosecutor general added.

In the Zolochiv regional TCC in the Lviv region, a 41-year-old lieutenant colonel and acting head of the office "drafted" six people in November-December 2025 who were in fact already serving under contract at the National Guard of Ukraine Military Hospital and other military units.

All three have been notified of suspicion. The Zakarpattia colonel and his major deputy were remanded in custody by a court with a bail alternative of UAH 3.9 million and UAH 3.3 million respectively.

The Lviv region lieutenant colonel was also assigned a preventive measure - custody or bail of UAH 121,100.

"The investigation is ongoing. We are establishing the full circle of those involved and checking other regions for similar schemes," the prosecutor general said.