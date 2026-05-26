Three killed, 33 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv region over the day

Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 14 settlements in the region with an Iskander missile, guided aerial bombs and various types of drones over the past day, leaving people killed and wounded, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov said.

"In Derhachi, two people were killed and 20 men and 4 women were wounded; in the settlement of Bilyi Kolodyaz in the Vovchansk community, a 63-year-old man was killed; in the settlement of Zolochiv, women aged 73 and 39 were wounded; in the village of Nova Kozacha in the Derhachi community, men aged 44 and 32 were wounded; in the village of Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka in the Chuhuiv community, a 54-year-old man was wounded; in the village of Andriivka in the Donetsk community, women aged 74, 54 and 37 and a 77-year-old man were wounded," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.