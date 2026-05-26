Operations at Syzran refinery in Russia effectively halted after key unit damaged - media

The Syzran oil refinery in Russia has halted operations after a key crude distillation unit was damaged in a drone strike on May 21, Reuters reported.

According to sources, the CDU-6 crude distillation unit, which accounts for over 70% of the plant's capacity, was shut down following the attack. Repairs could take more than a month, sources estimated.

"The plant's nominal capacity is 8.5 million metric tonnes per year, or 170,000 barrels per day. In 2024, it processed 4.3 million tonnes of crude oil, producing 1.5 million tonnes of diesel fuel, 800,000 tonnes of gasoline and 700,000 tonnes of fuel oil," the report says.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the strike on the oil refinery in Syzran, Samara region, Russia, located 800 km from the Ukrainian state border, had been confirmed.

"Today I want to thank our army for another batch of our long-range sanctions against Russian oil refining - there are strong results. The distance from our state border is 800 kilometers, the refinery in Syzran, the strike is confirmed," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address on Thursday, the text of which was published on the website of the President’s Office.