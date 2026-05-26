Interfax-Ukraine
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09:09 26.05.2026

Death toll from enemy attack on Kyiv on May 24 rises to 3 - police

1 min read
Death toll from enemy attack on Kyiv on May 24 rises to 3 - police

The death toll from the enemy attack on Kyiv on May 24 has risen to three after body fragments were discovered during emergency rescue operations in the Shevchenkivsky district, the Kyiv police press service said.

"During emergency rescue operations, body fragments were discovered that may belong to a resident of a partially destroyed building in the Shevchenkivsky district," the statement said in a Telegram post on Tuesday morning.

According to the agency, the woman is considered missing. A DNA examination will be ordered to establish the final identity of the discovered body fragments.

Tags: #kyiv #attack

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