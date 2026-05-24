Interfax-Ukraine
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13:30 24.05.2026

The Ukrainian Red Cross is helping those affected by the Russian attack on Kyiv

2 min read
The Ukrainian Red Cross is helping those affected by the Russian attack on Kyiv
Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is working in Kyiv to deal with the aftermath of the Russian’s massive missile and drone attack.

“Rapid response teams from the Kyiv region and the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross, together with rescue workers and medics, are working at the sites to deal with the aftermath of the night-time attack,” the URC said on Facebook on Sunday.

Volunteers provided first aid to 22 people at two locations, and six injured people were handed over to emergency medical crews for hospitalisation. They also worked with rescue workers to evacuate the injured and people with reduced mobility from damaged buildings. Fifteen victims and their relatives received initial psychological support from the Ukrainian Red Cross.

In addition, volunteers and rescue workers recovered the bodies of two people who had died.

A Ukrainian Red Cross aid station has been set up at one of the locations, where people can drink water or tea, charge their devices and, if necessary, receive psychological support or first aid.

Clean-up operations following the attack are ongoing.

As reported, two people are known to have died and 69 injured as a result of the Russian massed attack on Kyiv. Damage has been caused to: apartment blocks and private houses, shopping centres, educational establishments, a market, administrative buildings of the State Emergency Service and the police, and the National Museum “Chernobyl”.


 

Tags: #kyiv #urcs

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