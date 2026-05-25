Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:53 25.05.2026

SBU detains Russian agent who adjusted enemy attack on Kyiv on May 24 – source

2 min read

Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) counterintelligence has detained a Russian agent "red-handed" who adjusted one of the largest Russian air attacks on Kyiv on the night of May 24, a source said, citing the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

"The suspect was detained the day after the bloody shelling of the capital, while he was conducting additional reconnaissance near a Defense Ministry facility and checking the aftermath of enemy strikes. The agent planned to transmit the gathered data in real-time to a Russian handler to prepare new and adjust repeated strikes on the city," the SBU said.

The investigation established that the enemy's assignment was carried out by an 18-year-old Kyiv resident who caught the attention of the Russian special services while looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels. After recruitment, the agent travelled to the suburbs of the capital, where he marked transport corridors on Google Maps used to move Ukrainian Armed Forces military equipment. This served as a test assignment, after which the suspect was tasked with recording the aftermath of the combined attack on Kyiv and reporting back to Russian forces.

SBU employees documented the agent arriving at one of the Defense Ministry facilities to check its external condition following the nighttime strike.

At the scene, a smartphone containing prepared intelligence reports with detailed descriptions of the shelling aftermath was seized from the detained individual.

Security Service investigators served him with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law).

A preventive measure in the form of custody has been chosen for the offender. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Tags: #detention #russia #agent

MORE ABOUT

20:22 25.05.2026
French Embassy in Ukraine says it will continue operating as usual despite Russian threats

French Embassy in Ukraine says it will continue operating as usual despite Russian threats

19:04 25.05.2026
Lubinets: 406 Ukrainian prisoners of war tortured to death in Russia

Lubinets: 406 Ukrainian prisoners of war tortured to death in Russia

15:21 23.05.2026
Ukrainian Foreign Minister hopes Hungary to reconsider blocks on certain sanctions, sanctioned individuals

Ukrainian Foreign Minister hopes Hungary to reconsider blocks on certain sanctions, sanctioned individuals

19:09 22.05.2026
Occupiers tortured Azov combat medic Krokhmaliuk to death in captivity – 1st National Guard Corps

Occupiers tortured Azov combat medic Krokhmaliuk to death in captivity – 1st National Guard Corps

15:48 22.05.2026
Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

Negotiating format reaching limit of what is possible at current level, meeting of leaders required - Sybiha

20:49 21.05.2026
Appearance of drones in Baltic Region direct consequence of Russia's illegal aggressive war against Ukraine – Estonian FM

Appearance of drones in Baltic Region direct consequence of Russia's illegal aggressive war against Ukraine – Estonian FM

15:34 20.05.2026
Zelenskyy: We should expect Russia to make political decisions similar to those on Transnistrian region of Moldova

Zelenskyy: We should expect Russia to make political decisions similar to those on Transnistrian region of Moldova

15:33 20.05.2026
Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service obtains Russian documents on preparations to destabilize situation in Ukraine, undermine external support

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service obtains Russian documents on preparations to destabilize situation in Ukraine, undermine external support

13:06 20.05.2026
Consequences will be devastating if Russia uses nuclear weapons - NATO SecGen

Consequences will be devastating if Russia uses nuclear weapons - NATO SecGen

20:08 19.05.2026
Russia threatens Latvia over alleged permission for Ukraine to launch drones, USA criticizes threats

Russia threatens Latvia over alleged permission for Ukraine to launch drones, USA criticizes threats

HOT NEWS

Sybiha: No illusions that sanctions relief can pull Belarus out of Russia's sphere of influence

Ukraine expects new engagements with reps of US president – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: There has long been no progress with USA on expanding production of anti-ballistic systems

Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya arrives in Kyiv on first visit

Naftogaz reports equipment damage, fires at facilities in Kharkiv, Poltava regions

LATEST

Brave1 becomes largest ‘angel investor’ in Ukrainian and Eastern European arms market

Sybiha: No illusions that sanctions relief can pull Belarus out of Russia's sphere of influence

UK rejects NATO plan for additional military aid to Ukraine – media

Deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable – US Embassy

Russian shelling wounds 24 people in Dnipropetrovsk region – administration

Zelenskyy to meet with leaders of all Rada factions, groups on Tuesday – officials

Ukraine's victory will open path to freedom for Belarus – Tsikhanouskaya

Seven Apteka 9-1-1 pharmacies damaged in Kyiv shelling overnight Sunday

Ukraine expects new engagements with reps of US president – Zelenskyy

Sybiha after talks with Tsikhanouskaya in Kyiv: Belarusians deserve freedom, right to determine future of their state independently

AD
AD