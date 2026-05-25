Interfax-Ukraine
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20:30 25.05.2026

Deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable – US Embassy

1 min read
Deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable – US Embassy

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis, after visiting sites hit by Russia's missile strike on Kyiv overnight Sunday, said that deliberate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are "unacceptable."

"Overnight on May 24, Russia attacked Kyiv striking museums, metros, residential buildings, and more, leaving widespread destruction across the region. Today, I witnessed some of the results of this attack first hand. Deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable. As President Trump has said before, this war must end," she said on X.

The diplomat expressed her deepest condolences "to all those affected by this unnecessary tragedy."

Tags: #shelling #comment #usa

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