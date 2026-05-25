Russian shelling wounds 24 people in Dnipropetrovsk region – administration

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

The enemy attacked five districts of the region more than 30 times with artillery, drones, and a missile, wounding 24 people, including a child, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"Administrative buildings, cars, and a high-rise building were damaged in Pavlohrad. Twelve people were wounded, four of whom were hospitalized, including three in serious condition. In Dnipro, windows were shattered in a school, a college, and buildings, and cars were damaged. Four people were injured," Hanzha said on Telegram.

In Nikopol district, the city of Nikopol as well as Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivка, Myrove, and Pokrovske communities came under fire, he said.

"Infrastructure, apartment buildings, private houses, a market, and cars were damaged. Five people – three women and two men – were wounded. All will receive outpatient treatment," Hanzha said.

In addition, a 73-year-old man was injured in Slovianka community of Synelnykove district.

Strikes by the occupying army on Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district wounded a 37-year-old man and a seven-year-old boy, and damaged solar panels and a car.