Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:28 25.05.2026

Zelenskyy to meet with leaders of all Rada factions, groups on Tuesday – officials

1 min read
Zelenskyy to meet with leaders of all Rada factions, groups on Tuesday – officials

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with the leaders of factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, Member of Parliament Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) said.

"Tomorrow Zelenskyy is meeting with all leaders of factions and groups!" Honcharenko said on Telegram on Monday.

He also said that due to this meeting, the session of the Ukrainian parliament will start at 1400, (traditionally, a plenary session on Tuesday will start at 1100).

Tags: #president #parliament

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